Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2021) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTC Pink: VGGIF) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Vejii Holdings Ltd. to commence home delivery services throughout Canada and the US in September, 2021. Vejii will fulfill Boosh's e-commerce and third-party orders through their strategically located fulfillment centers throughout North America.

"We're extremely pleased to begin offering home delivery of Boosh products in Canada and the US through ShopVejii.com, and to expand our reach and customer base throughout North America," states Connie Marples, founder and president of Boosh. "We believe home delivery is going to perfectly compliment our recently hired US food broker, Thrive, in our quest to create an expansive footprint throughout America."

"We're delighted to incorporate the Boosh entrees of 100% plant based, non-GMO, gluten free, frozen and refrigerated onto our home delivery platform. Operating one of the leading north American vegan and plant-based marketplaces through ShopVejii.com gives us a unique advantage to showcase Boosh to our growing north American customer base who are seeking high quality, tasty, plant-based and vegan options, without having to leave the comforts of their home," states Vejii Holdings Inc. CEO Kory Zelickson.

About Vejii Holdings:

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C., Vejii Holdings Inc. owns and operates a digital marketplace for plant-based and sustainable-living products at ShopVejii.com. The company is focused on providing its customers with easy access to thousands of vegan and plant-based products in one place. Vejii leverages technology integrations like smart lists, reorders features, subscription programs, AI, and is always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the customer experience.



Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through ShopVejii.com and VejiiHoldings.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Jim Pakulis

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (833) 882-6674

Investor Relations

Contact - Edge Communications Group

Email: invest@booshfood.com

Telephone: (236) 237-1315

www.Booshfood.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), is the gateway to experiencing high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer six frozen meals which are sold throughout Canada, and now we're expanding our meals to include three refrigerated products. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's proposed use of the proceeds of its initial public offering. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92277