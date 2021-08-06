Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2021) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (TSXV: ZKL.H) (the "Company" or "China Keli") is pleased to announce it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement was fully subscribed, and the Company issued 4,347,826 common shares at $0.23 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). One insider of the Company subscribed for 50,000 shares. The Company will pay a finder's fee of $52,418.80 in connection with the Private Placement.

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to settle the principal and interest on the Company's $200,000 bridge loan, maintain and bring up to date the Company's continuous disclosure record, pay outstanding accounts and invoices, and provide the Company with working capital to seek new business opportunities.

In addition, the Company announces that it has settled $745,531 of the Company's outstanding debt (the "Debt") with certain creditors of the Company. The Debt arose from advances to the Company from the Company's prior control block shareholders, who assigned the Debt to the current creditors in February 2021. The debt settlement resulted in the issuance of 3,241,439 common shares at a price of $0.23 per share, in full and final satisfaction of the Company's obligations to such creditors (collectively, the "Shares for Debt Transaction").

Following the Private Placement and the Shares for the Debt Transaction, the Company's issued and outstanding capital is now 12,110,026 common shares.

No new insiders or control persons resulted from the Private Placement and/or Shares for Debt Transaction.

Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement and the Shares for Debt Transaction are subject to a four month hold period expiring December 6, 2021.

