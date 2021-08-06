Gazprom said it will participate in projects to develop technologies for the production, transportation, storage, and use of hydrogen, as well as the utilization of carbon dioxide. Furthermore, Italy's Fincantieri and Enel are developing an integrated solution for the production, supply, management, and use of green hydrogen for port areas and long-range maritime transport.Gazprom Neft, a unit of Russian gas and oil giant Gazprom, joined the Council of Industrial Partners of the Technological Hydrogen Valley consortium. "The company will participate in projects to develop technologies for the ...

