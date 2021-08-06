Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Durchbruch!? Breaking News und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 813516 ISIN: US6311031081 Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1 
NASDAQ
05.08.21
22:00 Uhr
188,68 US-Dollar
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NASDAQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NASDAQ INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
160,00160,8515:45
160,30161,1515:45
GlobeNewswire
06.08.2021 | 15:05
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Nasdaq Clearing - Eligible Securities Collateral in CMS Web

Nasdaq Clearing is implementing a periodic review of eligible securities
collateral available in CMS Web effective on 16 August 2021. Securities
collateral that have not been used for longer than 12 months will be removed
from CMS Web. 



Eligible Collateral List

The eligible collateral list for the Financial Markets can be found under the
appendices section (Appendix 14) of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives
Markets. For requests to add new securities collateral, please reach out to
clearing@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 6880.
NASDAQ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.