NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Nasdaq Clearing - Eligible Securities Collateral in CMS Web

Nasdaq Clearing is implementing a periodic review of eligible securities collateral available in CMS Web effective on 16 August 2021. Securities collateral that have not been used for longer than 12 months will be removed from CMS Web. Eligible Collateral List The eligible collateral list for the Financial Markets can be found under the appendices section (Appendix 14) of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. For requests to add new securities collateral, please reach out to clearing@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 6880.