Freitag, 06.08.2021
Durchbruch!? Breaking News und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
WKN: A2AGCJ ISIN: SE0007604061 Ticker-Symbol: 7CS 
Frankfurt
06.08.21
08:14 Uhr
0,023 Euro
-0,001
-3,36 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
06.08.2021 | 15:17
71 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) in Cyber Security 1 AB (435/21)

Trading in Cyber Security 1 AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last
trading day is August 11, 2021. 

Short name:  CYB1 BTU  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016276711
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 229168   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. 

For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 015 50.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
