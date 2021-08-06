Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) in Cyber Security 1 AB (435/21)

Trading in Cyber Security 1 AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is August 11, 2021. Short name: CYB1 BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016276711 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 229168 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 015 50.