Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 6
MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 5 August 2021 was 366.65p (ex income) 366.28p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
06 August 2021
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de