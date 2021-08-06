Solid State Radar Market worth $2.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Solid State Radar Market with COVID-19 Impact by Dimension (2D, 3D, 4D), Frequency Band (S-band, X-band, L-band), Waveform (Doppler, FMCW), Application (Navigation, Weather Monitoring), Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Solid State Radar Market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 2.0 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2026.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=107482846

The key factors fueling the growth of the market include advancements in solid state radar technologies, development of phased-array solid state radar, and increased demand for advanced weather monitoring radar. Additionally, the growing investments across the defense sector in the APAC is expected to create an opportunity for the solid state radar market.

The 3D segment is projected to account for the largest share of the solid state radar market during the forecast period.

The 3D solid state radars are used in applications, such as surveillance, navigation, and weather monitoring. These 3D radars can provide high target location accuracy along and fully automatic operation modes, which has resulted in an increased demand for these radars in the military.

The market for S-band solid state radar is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The S-band solid state radars provide highly accurate outputs and are stable at high power. Other advantages of these radars include clear images, reduced maintenance, and low running costs. The growing air traffic and increasing investments in airport infrastructure development in various countries across the globe are key factors expected to boost the market of S-Band solid state radars.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Solid State Radar Market"

133 - Tables

62 - Figures

190 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=107482846

The non-commercial industry in solid state radar is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The solid state radars are used by police forces, border security forces, coastal & maritime patrol officers, and search & rescue operatives. These radars are also used to detect targets and determine their position, course, and speed over a long-range. Solid state radars facilitate intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Thus, all these factors are expected to drive the growth of solid state radar market for this segment.

North America held the largest share of the global solid state radar market during the forecast period.

The increased adoption of solid state radars in the navigation, border security, surveillance, and traffic management applications is the major reason for the growing demand for radars in the commercial as well as non-commercial industries. The demand for solid state radars is expected to increase with the growing investments across the defense sector in the region.

The key players operating in the solid state radar market include Lockheed Martins (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Honeywell (US), Thales Group (France), Leonardo (Italy), Elbit Systems (Israel), Garmin (US), Indra (Spain), Wartsila (Finland), and Teledyne Flir (US).

Related Reports:

LiDAR Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Mechanical, Solid-state), Installation Type, Service (Aerial Surveying, GIS services), Application (Corridor Mapping, Environment, Engineering, ADAS & Driverless Cars), Component, Range, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/solid-state-radar-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/solid-state-radar.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg