Solar is uniquely virtuous among energy industries. But like all industries, consumers need to pay close attention to protect themselves.From pv magazine USA By providing CO2-free power without polluting our air, water, or soil, solar is uniquely virtuous among energy industries. But like all industries that involve people, consumers need to pay close attention to protect themselves. Earlier this year, the California Public Utility Commission published a 24-page Solar Consumer Protection Guide. All homeowners must sign it before they are allowed to buy a solar powered project. Buyer beware: The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...