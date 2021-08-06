2nd Chance Investment Group LLC Expands Service Area to Include All Regions of California

2nd Chance Investment Group Can Now Help Homeowners Throughout California Who Need to Sell their Home as Quickly as Possible

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / 2nd Chance Investment Group LLC is pleased to announce that they have expanded their service area to include all regions of California.

As a company spokesperson noted, while 2nd Chance Investment Group originally focused their services in the San Diego area, they realize that many homeowners throughout the entire state are in bad financial situations and need to sell their home quickly.

This knowledge inspired 2nd Chance Investment Group to expand their services and help homeowners in Palm Desert, Hemet, Sacramento, San Pedro, Fresno and dozens of other cities throughout California to sell their house for cash.

"We buy houses near you to ensure that you work with a company that is local," the spokesperson noted, adding that the friendly and experienced team from 2nd Chance Investment Group is able to help with liens, foreclosures, expensive moving costs, high taxes and other situations.

"We provide honest and fair solutions without hassles, the run-around, or judgments. Our process is transparent and straightforward."

From people who are in the process of getting divorced and need to sell their house right away and those who are behind in their mortgage payments, to people who are facing extensive home renovations that they simply cannot afford, 2nd Chance Investment Group offers more than a quick sale-they also provide invaluable peace of mind.

As a bonus, by going with a direct sale through 2nd Chance Investment Group, homeowners who are already under a great deal of stress do not have to worry about cleaning the house and showing it to potential buyers.

As part of their commitment to customer service, 2nd Chance Investment Group strives to be on the premises within 24 hours of getting a call from a new client-regardless of where the person lives. The company will tour the property when it is convenient for the homeowner and will provide an offer within a day or less.

About 2nd Chance Investment Group LLC:

2nd Chance Investment Group LLC buys houses all over California. They buy distressed properties, helping homeowners when they need it most. They can help with foreclosure, liens, code violations and more. For more information, please visit https://www.homebuyerca.com/.

2nd Chance Investment Group LLC

4295 E. Jurupa St., Unit 209

Ontario, CA 91761

Media Contact:

Ray Foster

info@homebuyerca.com

(866) 593 7012

