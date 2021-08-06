Single use Bioprocessing Market worth $20.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Single use Bioprocessing Market by Product (Media Bags and containers, Bioreactors, Mixers, Assemblies), Application (Cell Culture, Mixing, Storage, Filtration, Purification), End User (Biopharma Companies, CROs, CMOs) - Global Forecast 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is expected to reach USD 20.8 billion by 2026 from USD 8.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

the Single-use bioprocessing is a rapidly evolving technology used to develop disposable bioprocessing equipment and accessories to manufacturing biopharmaceutical molecules such as recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and stem cells. Bioprocess utilizes living cells or their components such as enzymes, bacteria, and others to obtain preferred products. The central idea behind using single-use bioprocessing technology in the bioprocess is to decrease the cost associated with complicated steps such as cleaning, sterilization, and maintenance of steel-based bioreactor systems.

The single-use media bags and containers segment accounted for the largest share of the product segment in the single-use bioprocessing market in 2020.

Based on product, the market is categorized into single-use media bags and containers, single-use assemblies, single-use bioreactors, disposable mixers, and other products. The other products segment includes single-use vessels, tubing, connectors. In 2020, the single-use media bags and containers segment accounted for the largest share of 30.7% of the global single use bioprocessing market by product. Single-use bioprocessing systems offer benefits such as lower capital investment, lower operating expenses, and lower environmental footprint, thus driving the growing adoption of these systems in biopharmaceutical applications.

The filtration segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the market in 2020

Based on the application, the single-use bioprocessing market is categorized into five segments based on applications: filtration, mixing, purification, storage, and cell culture. Over the years, technological advancements and the growing adoption of single-use technologies have played a crucial role in widening the applications of single-use bioprocessing systems. Single-use bioprocessing systems are mainly used in upstream and downstream processes in life sciences R&D and biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the single-use bioprocessing market in 2020.

Based on the region, the market is divided into five major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The single use bioprocessing market in the APAC, particularly in China, Japan and India, is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Growth in these markets will be fueled by significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, increasing outsourcing, and growing expertise & academic excellence.

The single-use bioprocessing market is highly consolidated with majority of the market share taken up by key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (France), and Merck KGaA (Germany). The key players in this market are increasingly focusing on strategic expansions, partnerships, and product approvals to expand their manufacturing capabilities and increase market presence.

