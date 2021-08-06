Xinte's parent company - TBEA - has agreed to buy new shares issued by the company for RMB2.3 billion and these funds will be used to implement its 100,000 MT expansion plan. Furthermore, EVA solar film manufacturer Bbetter Century and 8 GW factory in the Shaanxi Province.TBEA-owned polysilicon maker and renewables developer Xinte Energy has raised RMB2.3 billion ($355.9 million) for its plan to expand its polysilicon capacity by 100,000 MT. The company has signed an agreement with TBEA, which agreed to purchase 167 million new shares at a price of RMB13.73 per share. Xinte said around 87.22% ...

