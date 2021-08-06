Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Durchbruch!? Breaking News und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873403 ISIN: FR0000130809 Ticker-Symbol: SGE 
Tradegate
06.08.21
16:58 Uhr
27,680 Euro
+0,620
+2,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SOCIETE GENERALE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE GENERALE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,48027,56517:51
27,49527,56517:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.08.2021 | 17:17
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ArcelorMittal S.A.: Société Générale SA shareholding notification

Société Générale SA shareholding notification

06August 2021, 17:10 CET

ArcelorMittal (the "Company") announces that on 06 August 2021 it received two shareholding notifications from Société Générale SA. The notifications were made to reflect the entry into by Société Générale SA mainly of various financial instruments (as detailed in the notifications).

According to the notifications, the following thresholds of (potential) voting rights were reached:

- 5.40% on 03 August 2021, and

- 4.98% on 04 August 2021.

These notifications do not require any adjustments to the disclosure of the Company regarding its shareholding structure as the Company only reports shareholding thresholds above 5% on its website since, following the above-mentioned 06 August 2021 notifications, Société Générale SA is again below this threshold.

These notifications are available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's OAM electronic database on www.bourse.luand on the Company's website corporate.arcelormittal.com under "Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure".

These notifications are published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ('Transparency Law') in view of a shareholding notification going above or below the 5% of voting rights threshold.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 17 countries. In 2020, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $53.3 billion and crude steel production of 71.5 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 58.0 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit:http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations
General+44 20 7543 1128
Retail+44 20 3214 2893
SRI+44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
E-mail		+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com (mailto:investor.relations@arcelormittal.com)
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications


Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:



+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com (mailto:press@arcelormittal.com)


SOCIETE GENERALE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.