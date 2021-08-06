Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2021) - Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Peter Londa, President and CEO of Tantalus, will present at Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday August 11th, 2021 at 3:00 pm ET.

The investor presentation and a live webcast will be accessible on Tantalus' website under Resources, Events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Tantalus

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements.

