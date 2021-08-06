BH Macro Limited - Completion of Tender Offer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH ITS DISTRIBUTION MAY BE UNLAWFUL

BH MACRO LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

6 August 2021

Completion of Tender Offer



The Company announces that the acquisition by the Company of 1,334,099 Sterling shares and 125,163 US Dollar shares pursuant to the tender offer launched by the Company on 2 June 2021 (the "Tender Offer") has now been executed with all being repurchased by the Company and held in treasury.

Payment to shareholders of the Tender Offer consideration is expected to be despatched to tendering shareholders today, 6 August 2021.

Following the above transaction, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company is as follows:

Class of shares Shares in issue Shares in treasury US dollar shares 1,968,239 375,391 Sterling shares 13,750,456 2,346,302

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of the transaction. These are:

US Dollar Share 0.7606

Sterling Share 1.4710

From today, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 21,723,963.

Enquiries

Richard Horlick

Chairman

William Simmonds

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

020 7742 4000

Edward Berry / Tom Blackwell

FTI Consulting

07703 330 199 / 07747 113 919

