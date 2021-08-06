DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement on Entitlement Allocated to Employee Stock Ownership Plan Participants
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 06 August 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published an Announcement on Entitlement Allocated to Employee Stock Ownership Plan Participants on the Hongkong Stock Exchange in accordance with listing rules on the Hongkong Stock Exchange.
06.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1224770 06.08.2021