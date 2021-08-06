DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Entitlement Allocated to Employee Stock Ownership Plan Participants



Announcement on Entitlement Allocated to Employee Stock Ownership Plan Participants Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 06 August 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published an Announcement on Entitlement Allocated to Employee Stock Ownership Plan Participants on the Hongkong Stock Exchange in accordance with listing rules on the Hongkong Stock Exchange.



Further details are available at https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/0806/2021080600777.pdf.

