The Ordinary General Meeting of SEB S.A. was held today under the chairmanship of Mr. Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The number of shareholders who voted was 3,744, representing 46,302,993 shares. Compared to the total number of shares with voting rights, ie 55,134,943 shares, this represents 83.98% of the capital and 87.92% of the voting rights and thus constitutes an exceptional participation.

In his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise led this Assembly in a small committee, composed of Stanislas de Gramont, Chief Operating Officer, and Philippe Sumeire, Legal Vice-President and Secretary of the Board of Directors.

The General Assembly approved the two resolutions presented by the Board of Directors, and rejected the one submitted by FEDERACTIVE and three of its partners.

Results of votes on resolutions presented on the SEB S.A. Ordinary General Meeting on 6th August 2021 OGM Quantity of shares with voting rights 55,134,943 Quantity of voting rights 81,659,197 Quantity of shareholders present, represented or having voted remotely 3,744 Quantity of shares present, represented or having voted remotely 46,302,993 Quorum 83.98% Quantity of votes present, represented or having voted remotely 71,795,306 % of voting rights 87.92%

AGAINST Vote FOR Vote AGAINST Abstention Ordinary General Meeting 1 Revocation of the mandate of FEDERACTIVE as director Adopted 67.0% 33.0% 47,922,045 23,611,962 261,299 2 Power to carry out formalities Adopted 99.3% 0.7% 61,144,159 453,868 10,197,279 3 Appointment of Mr Pascal GIRARDOT as director Rejected 28.5% 71.5% 19,962,686 50,127,044 102,716

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 31 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.

