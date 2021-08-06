Guiding the New Generation of Professionals Through Core Values, by Jozef Opdeweegh

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / As a new emergent generation of young professionals enters the workforce, many are curious as to how Gen Z individuals will respond to the rapidly changing business world. Generation Z promises to provide an entirely unique perspective than Baby Boomers and Generation X and in order for this to lend itself to positive changes in business and society, it is critical that we recognize the driving factors for this new generation, as well as the challenges that inevitably lie ahead for them.

With over twenty years of experience developing and leading public and private global companies, C-suite executive Jozef Opdeweegh has realized what it means to lead an organization to success. At the heart of Jozef Opdeweegh's leadership style is a set of core values: respect, trust, and opportunity - which have guided and fueled years of work towards his professional endeavors and business objectives.

"Having strong core values is essential to the success and growth of any organization because they become the foundation from which all else grows. Without having values to refer back to, it can become easy to get distracted from the end goal, or get discouraged in the process," explains Jozef Opdeweegh. "With the COVID-19 pandemic derailing so many plans and strategies, setting core values within the workforce will become even more critical as businesses aim to refocus."

Below are Jozef Opdeweegh's primary core values and why they are necessary for the upcoming generation of young professionals.

Respect

According to a recent study by Tallo, 69% of Gen Z individuals indicated that they were "absolutely" more likely to apply for a job that had recruiters and materials that reflected a racially and ethnically diverse workplace. Similarly, more than half of Millennials surveyed by Weber Shandwick reported not pursuing an employer that does not maintain a diverse and inclusive working environment.

"Being able to respect differences, whether they are differences in race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender, will be key to guiding these generations that care deeply about diversity, inclusivity, and equality. Valuing differences, and inviting opportunities to learn about and champion those differences, will make all the difference for Gen Z and Millennial workers," says Jozef Opdeweegh.

While collective respect is important for these generations, individual respect remains of utmost importance as well. Gen Z and Millennials want to be recognized for their efforts and unique contributions, so creating a system for communicating appreciation and celebrating diversity throughout your workplace can motivate your young employees, create a sense of accomplishment, and drive progress.

Building Trust

In addition to maintaining a foundation of respect, Gen Z and Millennials also consider trustworthiness when evaluating potential employers and future positions. In fact, a study by Cision shows that more than 90% of Gen Z workers desire to have human interaction when it comes to their workplace experience, indicating the importance of relationships. In addition, Millennial workers expressly desire leaders who are open and transparent, and often seek out additional validation in the form of data or facts for reassurance, according to Gallup.

"Despite the stereotypical claims that these younger generations just want to be on their devices, the reality is that Gen Z and Millennials truly value relationships, and the hallmark to any strong relationship is trust. Having an accessible system for two-way communication between you and your employees, as well as increasing their visibility from the top-down, are great ways to build up this trust that will help drive their work," says Jozef Opdeweegh.

Whether it be delegating more time for one-on-one meetings, sending more frequent feedback surveys, or planning time for team building and culture activities, business leaders can create greater trust by leaning into building sturdy relationships within the workplace.

Providing opportunity

Another key consideration when guiding the new generation of professionals is to recognize the desire for an opportunity. In a study conducted by Docebo , half of all millennials surveyed indicated that they would quit a job due to a lack of learning opportunities. Gen Z individuals possess a similar mindset, viewing failure and the ability to learn from mistakes as an opportunity in and of itself. According to Cision , 80% of Gen Z individuals surveyed said they believe embracing failure on projects will help them become more innovative in the future. Therefore, making room for this type of growth and learning is essential.

No stranger to making the most of his opportunities, Jozef Opdeweegh recognizes the importance for this young generation too. "Millennials and Gen Z are hungry for opportunity, whether it be opportunities to advance within the company, grow and develop professionally, or learn from their mistakes; these individuals really value personal growth. Presenting your company as one that values each individual's career path will be key in attracting this group of prospects, and implementing programs that can exemplify this personalized care will be critical for retention," notes Jozef Opdeweegh.

Recognize that we are more similar than different

Many people today are quick to point out the stark differences or debate which generation is the best in the workplace in terms of efficiency and commitment. And while differences do exist in how generations approach and manage work, there are still basic human values that all employees, regardless of age or position, take into consideration.

"It's obvious and yet often overlooked that we are stronger together than apart. Working collaboratively and with respect for our individual skills and perspectives, we maximize the pool of talent and knowledge available. This is what creates value in teams and organizations," explains Jozef Opdeweegh.

"Some core values may be more important to some individuals than others, but the key here is not to pull people apart, but to unite them. Being able to recognize what each group needs and incorporating those needs into your overall value foundation will make your company more inclusive and overall successful," says Jozef Opdeweegh.

Without a doubt, our core values play an integral part in guiding our decisions and managing situations, which is why learning how to communicate these values with younger generations is essential in creating an environment fit for everyone at work. Likewise, the importance of values is an evergreen lesson that we can collectively teach in a two-way street, which is why building trust and open communication are key factors in guiding these Millennials and Gen Z workers. To learn more about how our principles shape the values we create as leaders, make sure to pre-order Joz Odepeegh's new book, Fair Value .

