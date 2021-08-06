Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Durchbruch!? Breaking News und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.08.2021 | 20:32
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FeaturedDentist.com: Dr. Roselyne Gichana Named "2021 Top Dentist" by Washingtonian Magazine

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Dr. Roselyne Gichana has been honored with selection on the '2021 Very Best Dentists' List from Washingtonian Magazine. Each year the top professionals in the Washington, D.C. region are selected from thousands of dentists for the prestigious honor by their peers.

At Falls Church Pediatric Dental Center, practice leaders Dr. Roselyne Gichana, Dr. Shazia Sheikh, and Dr. Sindhu Jujjavarapu provide a variety of dental treatments that are comfortable, safe, and effective; with a focus on treating only children. The practice is equipped with the latest dental technology to help deliver complete care for your little one's smile.

"I am honored to be selected by my colleagues for inclusion on Washingtonian Magazine's list of top dentists in the Washington, D.C area," said Dr. Roselyne Gichana. "At Falls Church Pediatric Dental Center, I am proud to say that we treat all our patients as if they were our own children. We strive to keep kids cavity-free and to teach them and their caregivers how to prevent dental disease."

Washingtonian Magazine's prestigious annual industry-specific awards honor the top professionals in their fields. The regional publication features coverage of the area's leading businesses and professionals. The '2021 Very Best Dentists' honor is based on peer recommendations, with thousands of dental professionals throughout the region asked to "name the dentists in each dental specialty they would send a family member to." Professionals are evaluated on their years of experience, continuing education and dental academies, manner with patients, use of new techniques and technologies, previous awards, and physical results.

In 2019, Dr. Gichana was selected by Incisal Edge, the nation's leading lifestyle magazine for dental professionals, for the organization's '40 Under 40' list. The annual award celebrates achievements in and outside of the dental profession, including medical innovations, volunteer work and philanthropy, or a commitment to outstanding patient care.

Dr. Gichana is a board-certified pediatric dentist and a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, where she received her Doctorate of Dental Medicine. She served as a clinical fellow at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine while completing a general practice residency at the Brigham and Women's Hospital. Dr. Gichana completed specialty training in pediatric dentistry at George Washington University and Children's National Medical Center. She also earned a certificate in Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities.

Dr. Gichana is a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American Dental Association, Virginia Dental Association, Northern Virginia Dental Society, and Maryland Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. She holds hospital privileges at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Pediatric Specialists of Virginia. Dr. Gichana is married with two sons; speaks fluent English, Italian, and Swahili; and is functional in French and Spanish.

Dr. Gichana can be reached at:
Falls Church Pediatric Dental Center
6400 Arlington Blvd Ste 80
Falls Church, VA 22042
FallsChurchKids.com
(703) 533-5511
Dental PR services by FeaturedDentist.com

SOURCE: FeaturedDentist.com



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658778/Dr-Roselyne-Gichana-Named-2021-Top-Dentist-by-Washingtonian-Magazine

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.