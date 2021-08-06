FeaturedDentist.com: Dr. Roselyne Gichana Named "2021 Top Dentist" by Washingtonian Magazine

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Dr. Roselyne Gichana has been honored with selection on the ' 2021 Very Best Dentists' List from Washingtonian Magazine . Each year the top professionals in the Washington, D.C. region are selected from thousands of dentists for the prestigious honor by their peers.

At Falls Church Pediatric Dental Center, practice leaders Dr. Roselyne Gichana , Dr. Shazia Sheikh, and Dr. Sindhu Jujjavarapu provide a variety of dental treatments that are comfortable, safe, and effective; with a focus on treating only children. The practice is equipped with the latest dental technology to help deliver complete care for your little one's smile.

"I am honored to be selected by my colleagues for inclusion on Washingtonian Magazine's list of top dentists in the Washington, D.C area," said Dr. Roselyne Gichana. "At Falls Church Pediatric Dental Center , I am proud to say that we treat all our patients as if they were our own children. We strive to keep kids cavity-free and to teach them and their caregivers how to prevent dental disease."

Washingtonian Magazine's prestigious annual industry-specific awards honor the top professionals in their fields. The regional publication features coverage of the area's leading businesses and professionals. The '2021 Very Best Dentists' honor is based on peer recommendations, with thousands of dental professionals throughout the region asked to "name the dentists in each dental specialty they would send a family member to." Professionals are evaluated on their years of experience, continuing education and dental academies, manner with patients, use of new techniques and technologies, previous awards, and physical results.

In 2019, Dr. Gichana was selected by Incisal Edge, the nation's leading lifestyle magazine for dental professionals, for the organization's ' 40 Under 40' list. The annual award celebrates achievements in and outside of the dental profession, including medical innovations, volunteer work and philanthropy, or a commitment to outstanding patient care.

Dr. Gichana is a board-certified pediatric dentist and a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, where she received her Doctorate of Dental Medicine. She served as a clinical fellow at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine while completing a general practice residency at the Brigham and Women's Hospital. Dr. Gichana completed specialty training in pediatric dentistry at George Washington University and Children's National Medical Center. She also earned a certificate in Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities.

Dr. Gichana is a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American Dental Association, Virginia Dental Association, Northern Virginia Dental Society, and Maryland Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. She holds hospital privileges at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Pediatric Specialists of Virginia. Dr. Gichana is married with two sons; speaks fluent English, Italian, and Swahili; and is functional in French and Spanish.

