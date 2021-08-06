Oak View National Bank Warrenton VA: Oak View National Bank Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

WARRENTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Oak View National Bank (OTC PINK:OAKV) reported net income of $215,600 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $673,600 for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 68.0%. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.07 compared to $0.23 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $980,500, compared to $860,100 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were $0.34 compared to $0.30 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Selected Highlights:

During the second quarter of 2021, the Bank incurred several one-time, non-recurring noninterest expenses. Expenses of $435,000 were related to the Bank's conversion of its core data processing system and legal expenses of $95,000 which were related to establishing a holding company. These expenses contributed directly to the increased level of noninterest expense during the period.

Total assets were $313.7 million on June 30, 2021, an increase of $14.1 million and $29.6 million compared to March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Total loans increased to $245.0 million on June 30, 2021, compared to $240.4 million on March 31, 2021, and $245.8 million on December 31, 2020. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans (PPP), loan growth was 6.51% and 4.70% compared to March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Credit quality continues to be outstanding as the Bank had just one non-performing loan at June 30, 2021, totaling $14,800. The Bank had zero past due loans at the end of the second quarter 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $2.1 million or 0.86% of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to $2.1 million or 0.86% of total loans at March 31, 2021, and $2.2 million 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2020.

Total deposits increased to $270.2 million on June 30, 2021, compared to $254.3 million on March 31, 2021, and $239.9 million on December 31, 2020.

Michael Ewing, Vice Chairman of the Board and CEO said, "While second quarter financial performance was below prior quarters, our one-time expenses incurred during the period were the result of major investments into the Bank's efforts to improve our customers' online banking experience and increase our presence in the communities in which we serve. During the period we converted to a new data processing system, purchased property for future branch expansion, increased our employee base and began working on an enhanced organization structure, all of which will provide growth opportunities for our future. These are very exciting times for our organization." Mr. Ewing continued by stating, "We are encouraged by the business opportunities we are seeing and are excited to provide products and services that contribute to our focus of delivering best-in-class community banking services."

Earnings

Return on average assets was 0.28% and return on average equity was 3.17% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 0.89% and 10.89% respectively for the second quarter of 2020. Return on average assets was 0.65% and 0.62% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020, respectively. Return on average equity was 7.33% and 7.04% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020, respectively.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Update

As of June 30, 2021, the Bank had $15.2 million in outstanding PPP loans, $3.4 million of which were originated in 2020 and the remaining $11.8 million were originated in 2021. Net PPP loan fees recognized for the quarter totaled $268,300, of which $177,500 represented accelerated PPP loan fees earned from PPP loan forgiveness of $9.4 million in principal loan balances during the quarter.

Loan Payment Deferrals

During 2020, the Bank granted payment deferrals on 94 loans with an outstanding principal balance of $24.3 million, representing approximately 9% of the loan portfolio. As of June 30, 2021, all loans have returned to their normal payment cycle.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin was 3.43% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 2.90% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The average yield on earning assets was 3.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.99% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 3.63% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The cost of funds was 0.59% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 0.75% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 1.16% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased by $88,300 or 25.73% to $431,400 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and increased by $166,200 or 62.67% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily related to higher levels of debit card fee income and mortgage loan fee income.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses increased by $822,000 or 45.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and increased $1.2 million or 90.3% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The period-over-period increases in noninterest expenses were due primarily to the $435,000 onetime costs associated with the core data processor conversion and $95,000 in expenses related to the creation of the holding company. Also, the comparable periods had extraordinary FAS-91 cost deferrals related to the large volume of PPP loan originations in the comparable periods resulting in the reduction in salary expense of $282,870 and $530,390 for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Oak View National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank offering a full range of financial services for commercial and retail customers, as well as not-for-profit entities. Oak View National Bank is headquartered in Warrenton, Virginia serving Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and surrounding counties with full-service offices in Warrenton, Marshall and Culpeper and a loan production office in Washington, Virginia. Visit us at www.oakviewbank.com. Member FDIC.

For additional information, contact Jennifer Knighting, Senior Vice President/Director of Sales & Marketing, Oak View National Bank, at 540-825-2570.

OAK VIEW NATIONAL BANK

Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



June 30, December 31,

2021 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 3,469,140 $ 3,640,065 Federal funds sold 36,995,000 7,261,000 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 12,518,479 12,579,174 Securities held to maturity, at cost 3,286,727 3,149,392 Restricted stock, at cost 1,475,005 1,725,605 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,110,363 and $2,173,910, respectively 242,859,587 243,585,780 Premises and equipment, net 6,142,931 5,470,408 Accrued interest receivable 737,858 889,704 BOLI investment 5,256,367 5,204,850 Deferred tax asset 660,299 660,299 Other assets 334,113 505,926 Total assets $ 313,735,506 $ 284,672,203 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 84,298,104 $ 66,056,128 Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 113,915,555 97,972,610 Time deposits 71,974,207 75,856,953 Total deposits $ 270,187,866 $ 239,885,691 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 14,900,000 16,900,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,171,096 1,572,864 Total liabilities $ 286,258,962 $ 258,358,555

Commitments and Contingent Liabilities $ - - $ - -

Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock $ 5 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, None issued and outstanding - - - - Common stock $1 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares, 2,956,157 and 2,896,502 shares issued and outstanding, respectively $ 2,956,157 $ 2,896,502 Additional paid-in capital 17,776,623 17,538,003 Retained earnings 6,743,764 5,879,143 Accumulated other comprehensive income - - - - Total shareholders' equity $ 27,476,544 $ 26,313,648 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 313,735,506 $ 284,672,203

OAK VIEW NATIONAL BANK

Statements of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Interest and Dividend Income







Interest and fees on loans $ 2,711,039 $ 2,456,092 $ 5,305,423 $ 4,856,133 Interest on held to maturity securities 30,256 30,393 60,715 60,939 Dividends on restricted stock 18,173 25,809 34,816 57,722 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 53,763 86,812 106,902 181,794 Interest on federal funds sold 6,791 7,491 9,731 72,596 Total interest and dividend income $ 2,820,023 $ 2,606,598 $ 5,517,587 $ 5,229,183 Interest Expense Interest on deposits $ 235,180 $ 436,546 $ 529,466 $ 937,845 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 59,243 89,723 121,519 212,568 Total interest expense $ 294,423 $ 526,269 $ 650,985 $ 1,150,413 Net Interest Income $ 2,525,600 $ 2,080,329 $ 4,866,603 $ 4,078,771 Provision for Loan Losses 38,457 61,511 (67,542 ) 324,968 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 2,487,143 $ 2,018,819 $ 4,934,145 $ 3,753,803 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 29,564 $ 14,970 $ 52,959 $ 43,235 Card Fee Income 154,146 79,440 248,763 156,855 Income on BOLI 25,989 27,089 51,517 54,382 Other income 203,504 93,177 386,426 188,493 Total Noninterest Income $ 413,203 $ 214,676 $ 739,665 $ 442,964 Noninterest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits $ 1,195,163 $ 703,640 $ 2,136,646 $ 1,732,404 Occupancy and equipment expense 149,051 142,608 298,639 288,877 Professional services 150,606 90,598 199,802 171,882 Data processing 786,779 246,330 1,157,572 529,845 Promotional and marketing 93,055 35,412 148,745 67,683 Other operating expenses 252,781 162,280 491,509 317,318 Total noninterest expenses $ 2,627,435 $ 1,380,869 $ 4,432,914 $ 3,108,009 Net Income Before Tax $ 272,911 $ 852,626 $ 1,240,896 $ 1,088,758 Income tax expense 57,327 179,051 260,415 228,639 Net income $ 215,583 $ 673,574 $ 980,481 $ 860,119 Earnings per Share, basic and diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.23 $ 0.34 $ 0.30

