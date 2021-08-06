Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare





Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020

Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational

Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2021) - Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

Justin Beck, Chief Visionary Officer ("CVO") for Contakt World, said, "National health equity leader Daniel E. Dawes teaches us that you can't fix problems you don't understand via data. The systemic omission or destruction of racial and ethnic data in public health and healthcare systems mean that disparities often aren't addressed politically - sometimes by design."

He added, "We learned about this on Episode 2 of Contakt World: Truth in Health on iHeartRadio entitled 'COVID The Great Revealer' in my exclusive interview with Daniel E. Dawes, and through Daniel's book published by Johns Hopkins University Press: The Political Determinants of Health. We learned about the oppression of data again, particularly among American Indian and Alaska Natives, speaking with Abigail Echo-Hawk, Chief Research Officer at Seattle Indian Health Board and Director of the Urban Indian Health Institute, on Episode 8 of Contakt World: Truth in Health entitled 'General Disparities? Or Data Genocide?'"

A long-term initiative of the leading institution Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI"), Health Equity Tracker ("HET") was designed to improve collection and transparency for key demographic data so we can address disparities in healthcare and ultimately improve outcomes for the most vulnerable among us who have suffered from 150+ years systemic inequities. HETP was designed through SHLI's Health Equity Task Force, which involved thought leadership from leaders all over the country in health equity, public health, healthcare, pandemic response, epidemiology, members of Congress in the United States, and Contakt World's co-founder and board member Robin Coleman, a publisher for Johns Hopkins University Press. Funding from Google.org, Gilead Sciences, Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation enabled the project in its formative stages.

"Since the launch of our Health Equity Task Force, Contakt World has been a critical partner in propelling actionable solutions and thought leadership into action," said Daniel E. Dawes. "Now that the HET is operational, Smart Health RM can help collect de-identified data from public health agencies and healthcare where gaps exist as a data partner for Health Equity Tracker. Engagency can also help to identify underserved populations and drive them to their local health department or provider, leveraging Contakt World's agency partnership with Unified Partnerships via iHeartMedia."

"Health agencies, organizations like National Association of County and City Health Officials ("NACCHO"), and public health professionals prioritize health equity in all they do. We hope our data partnership with HET continues to distinguish Contakt World, much like our innovation around communications and community engagement does," added CVO Beck.

Contakt World will soon launch vaccine hesitancy ads targeting unvaccinated populations in hard-to-reach areas for SHLI in a project that included funding from Google.org and Gilead Sciences. Beck finished by saying "I want to emphasize that our long-term view as a "phygital' world involves integration of advertising, calls to action, and our SaaS solutions. I believe we can transform the way health agencies and providers connect with their communities, which could improve health outcomes, especially for the hard to reach who suffer from disparities."

