Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2021) - AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Company" or "AgriCann"), a licensed full-service cannabis nursery operator, is pleased to announce appointment of Mr. Dome Duong, CPA, CA as AgriCann's Chief Financial Officer, and as a director of the Company.

Mr.Duong is a highly experienced financial professional and leader. Prior to joining AgriCann, he led the cannabis practice at PDC Business & Taxes as CFO and has advised private and public clients on corporate finance, capital raises, M&A, tax, financial reporting and cost accounting. In addition, he has held roles as fractional CFO to his cannabis clients. Prior tenures include Ernst & Young, MNP and BDO. Mr. Duong obtained a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant (Canada) designation, holds a B.A. Degree from the University of Alberta, and is an Executive MBA candidate at Queen's University.

About AgriCann Solutions Corp.

AgriCann Solutions Corp. is a "Reporting Issuer" created as result of a statutory plan of arrangement completed by The Valens Company in 2015. AgriCann operates wholly owned subsidiary Craft Nurseries Canada Inc. ("CNC"), licensed under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations on May 21, 2021 to produce and sell unique premium cannabis and hemp genetics, including clones, pre-veg and veg plants, to licensed producers and cannabis retail stores. AgriCann is currently executing an aggressive buy-and-build roll-up strategy with four highly accretive acquisitions pending completion (see June 25, 2021 news release).

AgriCann currently has 13,480,758 Common Shares outstanding. Upon completion of all the transactions and funding contemplated herein without further adjustments, it is expected to have 49,680,758 shares outstanding.

