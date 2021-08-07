Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2021) - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) ("Emerald") today announced that Avtar Dhillon, MD, has resigned from his roles as director and Executive Chairman of Emerald's board of directors for personal reasons effective immediately.

"We would like to thank Dr. Dhillon for his significant contributions to the building of Emerald and wish him all the best in his future endeavors," said Jim Heppell, incoming Chairman of Emerald's board of directors.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

Emerald is committed to creating new consumer experiences with distinct recreational, medical and wellness-oriented cannabis products, with an emphasis on science-based innovation and product excellence.

