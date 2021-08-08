AT&S: AT&S, manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates, recorded a positive revenue development despite unfavourable negative currency effects in the first quarter of 2021/22. Consolidated revenue rose by 28% to Euro 317.7 in in the first quarter of 2021/22 (PY: Euro 247.9 mn). Adjusted for currency effects, the increase in consolidated revenue even amounted to 37%. EBITDA increased from Euro 39.5 mn to Euro 46.3 mn. The improvement in earnings is predominantly attributable to the increase in consolidated revenue. Currency fluctuations of the US dollar and the Chinese renminbi had a negative impact of EUR 18.1 million on the earnings development. In addition, temporary start-up costs for the IC substrate production in Chongqing were incurred. On the market ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...