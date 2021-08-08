Valneva: Valneva SE, an Austrian/French specialty vaccine company, announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 pivotal trial of its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553. The trial, involving 4,115 adults, aged 18 years and above, across 44 sites in the U.S., met its primary endpoint inducing protective CHIKV neutralizing antibody titers in 98.5% of participants 28 days after receiving a single shot (264 of 268 subjects from the per-protocol subgroup tested for immunogenicity, 95%CI: 96.2-99.6). The seroprotection rate result of 98.5% exceeded the 70% threshold (for non-acceptance) agreed with the FDA. Juan Carlos Jaramillo, Chief Medical Officer of Valneva commented, "We are delighted with these Phase 3 results confirming the compelling profile of our vaccine ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...