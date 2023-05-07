Kontron: IoT company Kontron AG has closed the first quarter of 2023 with strong results. After its strategic realignment in 2022 towards the flourishing "Internet of Things" (IoT) the technology group is now powering ahead. With revenue rising to EUR 277.7 million in the first quarter (PY: EUR 247.0 million), revenue growth is at 11.2%, with organic growth as high as 14.0%. EBITDA climbed to EUR 29.6 million (PY: EUR 23.7 million) representing a plus of 24.9%. Net profit increased by 66% to EUR 16.6 million (PY: EUR 10.0 million). A net profit totalling EUR 66 million is expected for the full financial year 2023. The good earnings were driven by the "Software + Solutions" segment, which achieved an EBITDA margin of 18.9%. A record order intake here - the book-to-bill ratio for ...

