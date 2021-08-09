Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Milliarden Markt Psychedelika vor weiterer Öffnung. MINDSET PHARMA explodiert seit Tagen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.08.2021 | 02:04
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Insightec Announces Seoul National University Hospital Is Installing Exablate Neuro Platform

Expanding patient access to incision-free Focused Ultrasound treatment

HAIFA, Israel and MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insightec, a global healthcare company focused on creating the next generation of patient care, announced Seoul National University Hospital is installing the company's Exablate Neuro platform. The Exablate Neuro (Exablate 4000) platform uses Focused Ultrasound to ablate targets deep in the brain for a therapeutic effect.

Insightec

"This is the first installation of our first-to-market Focused Ultrasound technology in a public hospital in South Korea," commented Ori Atar, Director of Asia Growth Markets at Insightec. "It is exciting to know that more patients will now have access to an incisionless treatment option."

"Focused Ultrasound provides a precision tool for neurosurgical treatments," Prof. Kim Seung Ki, Head of Neurosurgery SNUH explains. "Clinical evidence has demonstrated a positive impact on patient quality of life with a favorable safety profile."

There are 81 leading medical centers globally that have established Focused Ultrasound programs with the Exablate Neuro. Insightec partners with Huons, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical products and distributor of medical solutions, to bring Focused Ultrasound to Korean healthcare systems.

"Bringing advanced technology that improve people's health to the largest public hospital is a major milestone," says Key-An Um, CEO of Huons. "Medical centers are realizing the value that a Focused Ultrasound program can bring to patient care."

Insightec Media Contact
G&S Business Communications for Insightec
Elizabeth Mannheimer
+1 917.595.3034
emannheimer@gscommunications.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497639/INSIGHTEC_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.