Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 32/2021

PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.10.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2021 - Olainfarm OLF1R Takeover offer RIG 17.08.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2021 - Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica Takeover offer RIG 30.08.2021 RAR1R period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.08.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2021 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2021 UPP Olaines UPPO070022A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2021 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2021 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2021 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.08.2021 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.08.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.08.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend ex-date TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.08.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend record TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.08.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T Extraordinary TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.08.2021 ELKO Grupa ELGB060026FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.08.2021 Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.08.2021 HansaMatrix HMX1R Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.08.2021 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.08.2021 Moda Kapitals AS MOKBFLOT20A Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
