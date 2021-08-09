Anzeige
Montag, 09.08.2021
GlobeNewswire
09.08.2021 | 08:05
57 Leser
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 32/2021

PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.07.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.10.2021                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  19.07.2021 - Olainfarm OLF1R          Takeover offer    RIG  
   17.08.2021                   period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.07.2021 - Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica  Takeover offer    RIG  
   30.08.2021  RAR1R               period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.08.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.08.2021 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.08.2021 UPP Olaines UPPO070022A      Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.08.2021 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Interim report, 6  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.08.2021 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.08.2021 LHV Group LHV           Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.08.2021 SAF Tehnika SAF1R         Interim report, 12  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.08.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T          Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.08.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Dividend ex-date   TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.08.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Dividend record   TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT      date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.08.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T          Extraordinary    TLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.08.2021 ELKO Grupa ELGB060026FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.08.2021 Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R  Extraordinary    RIG  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.08.2021 HansaMatrix HMX1R         Interim report, 6  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.08.2021 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T      Interim report, 6  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.08.2021 Moda Kapitals AS MOKBFLOT20A    Coupon payment date RIG  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
