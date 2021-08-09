Medicortex Finland Oy (www.medicortex.fi) and Dividend Sweden AB (www.dividendsweden.se) announced signing an agreement whereby Dividend will invest in Medicortex as a part of a pre-IPO round Medicortex is currently conducting. The funding provided to Medicortex will support the activities related to a dual listing of Medicortex on Nasdaq First North in both Helsinki and Stockholm.

"The investment made by Dividend is a clear proof of trust in Medicortex's technology and future. Dividend brings a large pool of investors that will support the IPO" says Dr. Adrian Harel, CEO of Medicortex Finland Oy.

Medicortex is working towards the validation of biomarker-based diagnostics for mild Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Medicortex is developing a quick and reliable hand-held kit (ProbTBITM) that can be easily used by first responders, healthcare professionals and army paramedics.

Göteborg Corporate Finance (GCF) acted as financial advisor to Medicortex during the pre-IPO and has also been appointed as financial advisor for the upcoming IPO and dual listing at Nasdaq First North Helsinki and Stockholm.

About Medicortex

Medicortex Finland Oy (www.medicortex.fi) is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving the diagnostics and treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Its current focus is to develop biomarker diagnostics to evaluate TBI. The next goal of the company will be to develop an innovative drug to halt the progression of the initial brain injury.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" that are based upon management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated herein.

Keywords: pre-IPO, Medicortex, Traumatic Brain Injury, Diagnostics, Dividend

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210808005032/en/

Contacts:

Dr. Adrian Harel CEO

Medicortex Finland Oy

Tel. +358 (0) 400 488 817

adrian.harel@medicortex.fi

http://www.medicortex.fi