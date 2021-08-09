The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on Jordanian insurers' 2020 premium volumes and investment returns, but overall, according to a new AM Best report, technical performance improved, helped by fewer claims in the motor and medical lines.

A new Best's Market Segment Report, titled, "Jordanian insurers show resilience to the COVID-19 pandemic, but more challenges lie ahead", notes that gross written premium for the Jordanian market fell by approximately 4% in 2020 compared with 2019 the first decline in several years.

The decrease was driven by an estimated 20% to 25% reduction in volumes, which more than offset the rate increases observed across the market, notably in the property and marine lines.

However, claims in the motor and medical lines also fell, resulting in an improvement in the market's combined ratio to 94% in 2020 from 99% in 2019.

The report also explains that while the hardening global reinsurance market has had limited impact on Jordanian insurers' lucrative inward commissions to date, over the longer term, this trend could put upward pressure on premium rates and downward pressure on commission levels and may lead the country's carriers to restructure their reinsurance arrangements.

To access a complimentary copy of this commentary, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=311513.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005093/en/

Contacts:

Romeo Berti

Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0267

romeo.berti@ambest.com



Ghislain Le Cam

Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0268

ghislain.lecam@ambest.com



Richard Banks

Director, Industry Research EMEA

+44 20 7397 0322

richard.banks@ambest.com



Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com