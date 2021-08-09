As may be expected from Primary Health Properties' (PHP) robust business model and the essential role that its assets play in supporting the delivery and modernisation of primary healthcare provision in both the UK and Ireland, H121 results provided few surprises. The existing portfolio performed well, and while acquisition activity was light amid a highly competitive investment market, progress was made with rent reviews and asset management projects, forward-funded developments and the recently acquired direct development pipeline.

