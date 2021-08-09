Super Box Communications: Huawei sticks to Green and Sustainable Businesses Despite US Sanction

A New Documentary by The Economist Group Explores How Huawei is Unlocking the Future of a New World

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Huawei has proudly announced that it has released an inspiring new documentary on the official website of The Economist. Titled as Innovation III, it is the third documentary in its innovation documentary series, and it will explore how Huawei will contribute to the environmental protection of the planet by using innovative technologies. Huawei is unafraid of Western sanctions and has been committed to innovation that drives global progress.

Spanning 10 countries and 4 continents, 'Innovation: Blood Sweat and Dreams' is a new documentary series exploring the origins of innovation, and this third and final part is all about Huawei's contributions towards a better future for the planet Earth. The third part in this series is called 'Innovation EP03: Unlocking the Future', and it has been creating a major buzz worldwide. It covers Huawei's contribution in areas such as rainforest conservation, marine conservation and autonomous driving technologies that are currently the focus of the world's attention, and how Huawei can create an intelligent future in these areas.

"Huawei phones are used extensively by the Rain Forest Conservation group in rain forest monitoring in Costa Rica, where more than 2,500 square kilometers of land have been protected through Huawei's phones because of their high reliability." Said Topher White, the CEO of Rainforest Connection (RFCx), a non-profit organization that helps protect the rainforest from illegal logging. Last month, RFCx and Huawei's 'Nature Guardian' Project has won the 2021 GSMA GLOMO for Outstanding Mobile Contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Furthermore, the Smart Sounds Whale project was launched in March 2021 to turn the tide with technology, and it can detect dolphins and whales in the range of up to 80 square kilometers., This project is supported by Huawei's algorithms and cloud technology, will play a role in handling the ambient noise pollution issue, which is devastating for aquatic mammals.

With these projects being run well around the world, it seems that the trade between China and other countries hasn't been impacted by the so-called 'trade-war' launched by the US government, which created geopolitical tensions between China and the West. China has dealt with the crisis that created industrial and economic decoupling and geopolitical tensions by remaining optimistic and true to the spirit of globalization in the 21st century, and investing a lot into scientific R&D.

Huawei believes that young innovators will give new power to the technology change which will be beneficial for the human-beings, the research and educational investment that can help to make our life become better in the future. In this regard, Huawei continues to support many tech-startups with potential to make a difference, especially in the field of robotics, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and 5G technologies.

