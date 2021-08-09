EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): Interim Report/Quarter Results

RELEASE

August 9, 2021

Moscow

Mosenergo Group IFRS Profit for 1H 2021 Increased by 37.5%

Mosenergo releases abbreviated unaudited interim consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 6 months ended June 30, 2021.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Key Figures, (mn RUR) 6M 2020 6M 2021 Change Revenue 92,952 117,652 +26.6% Operating Costs (84,801) (105,352) +24.2% EBITDA(1) 18,151 23,173 +27.7% Depreciation and Amortization (11,376) (12,079) +6.2% Operating Profit 6,779 11,094 +63.7% Profit for the Period 6,592 9,067 +37.5%

(1) Calculated as "Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization+ Loss/recovery of impairment of non-financial assets".

PJSC "Mosenergo" and subsidiaries (Mosenergo Group) revenue for 1H 2021 increased by 26.6% year-on-year, up to RUR 117,652 mn. The reason for the increase was positive operational performance dynamics, on the back of weather factor and growing electricity consumption.

Operating costs for 1H 2021 grew by 24.2% up to RUR 105,352 mn, resulting from growing electricity and heat output.

EBITDA amounted to RUR 23,173 mn (+27.7% year-on-year).

Mosenergo Group IFRS profit for 1H 2021 increased by 37.5%, up to RUR 9,067 mn.

MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT

Tel.: Fax: ?-mail: Website: (495) 957-1-957, ext. 2282, 2290 (495) 957-37-99 press-centre@mosenergo.ru http://www.mosenergo.ru

