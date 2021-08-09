Civil Aviation Industry To Be Valued At $1.09 Trillion By 2028 | Domestic Air Travel To Recover Faster After Plummeting by 60% Due To COVID-19 Pandemic: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a severe toll on the global civil aviation industry, which has had to confront considerable revenue losses over the past year. The industry is poised for a gradual recovery and is expected to reach USD 1.09 trillion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Airline operators took a drastic hit as several governments across the world imposed restrictions on the movement of people as part of the efforts to arrest the spread of coronavirus and people preferred keeping travel-related activities at bay owing to concerns over the risk of contraction of the disease. The demand for air travel continued to plummet as a result.

Key Insights & Findings:

Both domestic and international air passenger traffic plummeted approximately 60% over the year in 2020. However, domestic air travel is recovering ahead of international air travel as various governments are easing the restrictions on the movement of people and permitting domestic air travel

Airlines are putting a strong emphasis on enhancing the traveling experience by implementing solutions based on the latest technologies, such as thermal scanning, biometric scanning, and UV ray disinfection

Asia Pacific is expected to recover faster than other regional markets. The level of consumer confidence among passengers in the region has been improving as a result of the efforts being pursued by the governments in the region to contain the spread of coronavirus

Operators, including American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and South West Airlines, are adopting unique marketing plans to attract passengers as part of the efforts to augment the revenues

Read 70 page research report, "COVID-19 Impact On Civil Aviation Industry Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The initial response to the outbreak of the pandemic was limited to prohibiting travelers from China. However, with the rapid spread of coronavirus across the world, several governments went on to impose travel bans. The World Health Organization (WHO) coordinated with various governments to issue a global health advisory and urged people across the globe to avoid all travel activities. The subsequent dramatic decline in air passenger traffic following such containment measures poses a severe threat to numerous incumbents of the aviation industry.

At this juncture, airline operators are focusing aggressively on reviving themselves amid the challenging situation. Airlines are also focusing on regaining passengers' trust by ensuring sanitized cabins and guaranteeing touchless travel. At the same time, several governments worldwide are instilling cash in the aviation industry. Numerous airlines in the U.S. and the Gulf have already become solvent, even with reduced revenue inflows, leveraging the support they received from their respective governments.

Grand View Research has segmented the global civil aviation industry based on region:

COVID-19 Impact on Civil Aviation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

