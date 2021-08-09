Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC Midas New Product MT Unified Procurement With On-Demand Delivery For Merchants To Generate More Profits. SUIC Midas Will Start the E-Commerce Honeycomb Platform in Taiwan and To Expand Worldwide By Adopting a

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC). SUIC Midas USA, Inc. launches its new product MT Unified Procurement with on-demand delivery services for partner merchants to generate more profits. SUIC Midas will start the E-commerce Honeycomb platform in Taiwan and to expand worldwide by adopting a combined strategy of Wholesale Club Membership and Multi-Level Marketing.

Unified Solution

MT Unified Procurement creates unified procurement services for carefully selected suppliers and contracted buyers to reduce costs at all points in the supply chain and to achieve benefits beyond savings Thus, achieving quality assurance and quantity-based price control of purchased goods.

On-Demand Delivery

MT Unified Procurement provides low cost and high-quality sourcing for cross-border buyers, matches suppliers with larger and stabler orders, greatly improving capital efficiency. Midas also provides cash advances based on credit ratings provided by PSP's, backed by effective mitigation plans in place to cope with crisis by adopting alternative solutions.

More Profits

Unlike in the past when all parties involved in the cross-border sourcing process earned only a single stream of income from service and handling fees, MT Unified Procurement offers its contracted partners the chance to earn extra income and higher profits from its strong differential pricing strategy, as business stabilizes as a result, achieving an overall sales increase due to an expanded customer base of partners.

SUIC Midas is now expanding its presence and is in the process of setting up regional offices in Asia, Southeast Asia, U.S.A., and Europe to support local partners through expert advice, training, and other services to improve the availability of its products and services in the regions thereby creating valuable growth opportunities for the local partners and businesses.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom

Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. It has launched MT Flash Pay Same Day Swipe & Funding, and MT CQ Pay Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Free Pay Services - Delay Appropriation to Offset Transaction Cost and MT Unified Procurement Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io .

To learn more about Midas Touch product and services please review our information by clicking on: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17GLXWv5T3d39Jrx2v0GvqKIBcSzxpOMy/view?usp=drivesdk

About SUIC Midas USA Inc., USA.

Established in the New York in 2021, SUIC Midas USA, Inc. is the U.S. branch of Midas Touch Technology Co. Ltd. registered in London, U.K., and is a digital asset management firm offering blockchain-based services for capital markets, including innovative DeFi (decentralized finance) and other supply chain financial services and solutions for capital turnover problems in the global supply and demand.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA.

create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com . Find us on:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sinounitedltd/?modal=admin_todo_tour

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/OTCSUIC

On Telegram: https://t.me/Sinounited

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain the information set forth herein contains 'forward-looking information', including 'future-oriented financial information'; and 'financial outlook' under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development, or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

New Release Department

929-391-2550

SOURCE: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/658893/SUIC-Midas-New-Product-MT-Unified-ProcurementTM-With-On-Demand-Delivery-For-Merchants-To-Generate-More-Profits-SUIC-Midas-Will-Start-the-E-Commerce-Honeycomb-Platform-in-Taiwan-and-To-Expand-Worldwide-By-Adopting-a-Combined-Strategy-of-Wholesale-Club