The PV project is part of a program aimed at deploying 40.5 MW of solar and wind capacity in the country's western and Altai-Uliastai regions.Mongolia's Ministry of Energy has issued a tender to seek engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors for the construction of a 10 MW solar park. The Moron Solar PV project is planned for the homonymous municipality, in the Khövsgöl Aimag region in northern Mongolia, and is part of the Upscaling Renewable Energy Sector Project, which is being co-managed by the Government of Mongolia and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The goal is to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...