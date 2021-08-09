Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) ("Platinum Group" "PTM" or the "Company") reports that on August 5, 2021, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Mr. Enoch Godongwana as South Africa's Minister of Finance. As a result, Mr. Godongwana has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company so that he may focus his efforts as Minister of Finance.

The Board of Directors of Platinum Group wishes to thank Mr. Godongwana for his contribution to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours, particularly as the newly appointed Minister of Finance.

Platinum Group CEO, Frank Hallam, commented, "Although Mr. Godongwana's tenure as a director was brief, his experience and guidance have been invaluable for the Company. We wish Mr. Godongwana continued success as he tackles new challenges as Minister of Finance."

Platinum Group and the Board of Directors are currently evaluating alternatives with respect to the possible appointment of a new independent director to fill the vacancy created with Mr. Godongwana's departure.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Waterberg Project

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd., Mnombo Wethu Consultants (Pty) Ltd. ("Mnombo"), Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation and Hanwa Co. Ltd.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92458