- (PLX AI) - BioNTech Q2 revenue EUR 5,308.5 million vs. estimate EUR 3,252 million.
- • Q2 net income EUR 2,787.2 million compared to EUR 88.3 million net loss a year ago
- • BioNTech cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 were EUR 914.1 million
- • Has shipped more than 1 billion Covid-19 vaccines with partner Pfizer
- • Estimated COVID-19 vaccine revenues to BioNTech for the 2021 financial year upon delivery of currently signed supply contracts of ~2.2 billion doses as of July 21, 2021 is EUR 15.9 billion
- • Full year 2021 manufacturing capacity targeting 3 billion doses and up to 4 billion doses for the year 2022
- • Ramp-up of R&D investment in the second half of 2021 planned to EUR 950-1,050 million to expand and accelerate the pipeline development
- • Capital expenditures for 2021 seen at EUR 175-225 million
