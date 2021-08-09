Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional bonanza grade weathered sub-crop samples 420m ENE of the new high-grade gold trend in its first pass exploration program at the Toogood property which encompasses 118km2 of mineral claims on New World Island, Newfoundland.

Highlights

Four weathered sub-crop grab samples with visible gold grading 7,877, 1,276, 1,113, 226 g/t Au, and one additional sample assaying 7 g/t Au are located 420m ENE of the previously announced initial outcrop sampling (Figure 1) (see press release dated July 21, 2021). Note that surface samples are grab/select samples and are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted on the property.

The grab samples are angular, loose, weathered, palm sized quartz vein material in an area of thin cover. They are interpreted to be close to source, covering an area of approximately 40m x 10m. The Toogood project area lacks significant glacial till or erratic boulders due to a low-lying marine incursion approximately 12,000 years ago. As a result, soil and boulders are interpreted as in place weathered sub-crop.

Initial mapping and prospecting suggest mineralization may be locally associated with quartz veins that occur along NNE trending faults within sedimentary host rocks. Visible gold occurs in outcrops of quartz vein stockwork within a strongly sericite silica pyrite altered felsic (tonalite) dike that intruded a dextral strike slip structure.

Localised outcrop stripping, trenching, soil sampling will follow up the high-grade sampling, in addition to continued prospecting and mapping property wide.

Alex Heath, CFA., President and CEO stated: "These additional bonanza high-grade gold results from our initial sampling program continue to add significant discovery potential at Toogood and we are excited to continue exploring untested areas."

Figure 1. 2021 High-grade gold samples from Toogood Gold Project, Newfoundland.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/92451_dcbfe036f4634b5f_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Sample 590152 (7,877 g/t) and 590151 (1,276 g/t) with visible gold.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/92451_figure2.jpg

Note that these photos are not intended to be representative of gold mineralization

Toogood Gold Property Geology Overview

Toogood Project lies at the northeast extent of the Exploits Subzone (Dunnage Zone) of Central Newfoundland and is underlain mostly by the Ordovician Dunnage Melange and the Badger Belt (Figure 3). The Exploits Subzone area trends 200km northeast / southwest across the island of Newfoundland, and hosts most of the significant gold deposits in the province including Marathon Gold's Valentine Project which hosts 3.09 Moz. M&I at 1.75 g/t. Gold mineralization on the Toogood Project is hosted by a suite of Devonian felsic dykes which cross-cut the property, emplaced in the latter stages of a polyphase tectonic history. Gold mineralization is associated with arsenopyrite, pyrite, trace chalcopyrite, and fine-grained native gold within pervasive sericite altered rocks, and concentrated along intersections between late-stage conjugate brittle faults.

Figure 3. Toogood Gold Project.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/92451_figure3.jpg

1 Historical assay values have not been independently verified by the Company and a potential investor should not place undue reliance on historical results when making an investment decision, nor should they be used as the sole criterion for making investment decisions. There is no assurance that the Company can reproduce such results or that the historical results described therein will be realized.

2 "Best surface samples" are grab / select samples and not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted on the property.

Analytical Procedure

All 2021 samples assayed and pertaining to this press release were completed by Eastern Analytical Limited (ISO 17025:2005) located at Springdale, Newfoundland by the metallic screen or fire assay with an AA finish method.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Jo Price, P.Geo., M.Sc., VP Exploration of Ethos, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument NI 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Ethos Gold Corp.

Ethos Gold, a Discovery Group company, has accumulated a portfolio of district-scale projects in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland that have large scale discovery potential. The Company has a solid technical team led by Dr. Rob Carpenter, formerly the CEO of Kaminak Gold Corporation, who led the Kaminak team from initial listing in 2005 through acquisition and discovery of the multiple-million-ounce Coffee Gold Project. In Ethos, he has assembled a senior technical advisory team with a strong record of discovery success and includes Dr. Robert Brozdowski, P.Geo., Dan MacNeil, M.Sc., P.Geo., Dr. Alan Wainwright, P.Geo, and Dr. Quinton Hennigh, an economic geologist with 25 years of exploration experience formerly with Homestake Mining Company, Newcrest Mining and Newmont Mining Corp. Ethos is advancing its nine projects throughout Canada under the stewardship of Vice President of Exploration, Jo Price, P.Geo., MBA, with work programs underway this summer with dedicated teams on each project.

Ethos engages proactively with Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop relationships and agreements that are mutually beneficial. The Company's community relations efforts are led by Michelle Tanguay who has over 25 years experience in indigenous and stakeholder engagement and environmental program design and management.

With approximately C$12 million in working capital, Ethos is well funded to advance its portfolio of Canadian projects.

