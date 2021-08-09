DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice



09.08.2021 / 13:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





English Version

J.P. Morgan AG: Notification On The Implementation of Stabilisation Measures - Mid-Stabilisation Period Announcement



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.



9 August 2021



Novem Group SA



Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures



J.P. Morgan AG (contact: Stefan Weiner, tel.: + 49 69 71240) hereby gives notice that it as Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below:



Securities:



Issuer:



Novem Group SA



Guarantor (if any):



Not applicable



Aggregate nominal amount:



14,984,848 no-par value shares



Description:



No-par value shares

ISIN LU235631474



Offer price:



EUR 16.50



Stabilisation Manager:



J.P. Morgan AG



Existence and maximum size of

over-allotment option:





1,954,545 no-par value shares



Stabilisation market place:



Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra

Stabilisations:

Date Time of order Execution price Amount Market place (EUR) 02-Aug-2021 11:56:28 16.5000 16 XETR Sum 16.5000 16 02-Aug-2021 Weighted Average Price Total 04-Aug-2021 10:15:33 16.5000 1171 XETR 04-Aug-2021 12:11:08 16.5000 3 XETR 04-Aug-2021 12:22:46 16.5000 66 XETR 04-Aug-2021 12:43:26 16.5000 38 XETR 04-Aug-2021 12:44:27 16.5000 37 XETR 04-Aug-2021 12:51:27 16.5000 29 XETR 04-Aug-2021 12:52:29 16.5000 28 XETR 04-Aug-2021 12:53:27 16.5000 27 XETR 04-Aug-2021 12:54:28 16.5000 25 XETR Sum 16.5000 1,424 04-Aug-2021 Weighted Average Price Total 05-Aug-2021 09:06:29 16.5000 401 XETR 05-Aug-2021 13:17:18 16.5000 23 XETR Sum 16.5000 424 05-Aug-2021 Weighted Average Price Total Sum Weighted Average Price (EUR) Total 02/08/2021 - 06/08/2021 16.5000 1,864

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

Important Notice

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities.

This announcement is not a prospectus. Potential investors should not purchase or subscribe for any securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus of the Company (including any supplements thereto) which has been approved by the German federal financial supervisory authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin) and immediately published thereafter. Copies of such prospectus are available free of charge from Novem Group SA, as well as, for viewing in electronic form, on the website of the Company.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America (the "United States"). Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from the Company and that would contain detailed information about the Company and its management, as well as the financial statements of the Company. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this information is directed at and/or for distribution only to (i) investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) high net worth companies falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons are collectively referred to herein as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this information or any of its contents.

In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), in which the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") is in effect other than Germany (the "Relevant Member States"), this announcement, and any offer following it, is only addressed to persons who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"). It is assumed that each person in the Relevant Member States who acquires or is offered securities as part of an offering (an "Investor") has represented and agreed that such person is a Qualified Investor; that securities purchased by such person as part of the offering are not being purchased for any person in the EEA other than a Qualified Investor or persons in Germany or another Relevant Member State with comparable legal provisions, with respect to whom the Investor may make decisions at its own discretion; and that the securities would not be purchased for offer or re-sale in the EEA, if this would lead to Novem Group SA or any of its affiliates being required to publish a prospectus under Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation.

Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.