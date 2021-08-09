VantagePoint Software: Vantagepoint A.I. Named One of The Best Companies To Work For By Florida Trend Magazine

Vantagepoint A.I. has been recognized for the fourth year in a row for its policies, practices, and workplace culture as one of the Top 100 companies and Top 25 Mid-sized businesses to work for statewide.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Since it was founded over 40 years ago, Vantagepoint A.I. has been regularly recognized for its workplace culture focused on teamwork, innovation, communication, positivity, respect, integrity, passion, and purpose. Employees were surveyed and their answers help determine whether Vantagepoint is a great place to work - resoundingly they have said it is!

"This year the award means a bit more to us all. The tumult of this past year has taken its toll on so many businesses; the change in how our team works together was a massive redirection for us too. It was a challenge when we had to unknit our social structure and create a new way to keep our culture alive and our bonds strong," Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint AI says, "but my team has risen to the occasion in these new and trying times over and over again - and I couldn't be prouder of them or our company."

The workplace culture at Vantagepoint A.I. also flows over to the company's traders. Vantagepoint A.I. was the first company in the world to give independent traders the power of artificial intelligence-driven predictive market forecasts for their home computers. "We believe that everyone should have the tools to do their best," says Mendelsohn, "whether they are a trader or someone on our team."

For over 40 years, Vantagepoint AI has helped traders to trade smarter, find hidden opportunities in the markets, profit more, and protect/grow their capital all while being a great place to work in the Tampa Bay region.

See what makes Vantagepoint unique in the fintech sector and how predictive A.I. is leveling the trading field for independent traders at a live, interactive training.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Options, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Family-owned, Vantagepoint employs over 90 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. See artificial intelligence in action with a demonstration: www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

