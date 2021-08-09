UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Director Declaration

To: Company Announcements

Date: 9 August 2021

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Director Declaration

Further to the "Net Asset Value at 30 June 2021" Announcement issued on Thursday, 5 August 2021, UK Commercial Property REIT Limited ("the Company") advises that there are no further disclosures required to be made regarding the appointment of Fionnuala Hogan as a Director of the Company in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13 (1) - (6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001