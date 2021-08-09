Tanduay, The World's Largest Rum Brand, Enters Benelux

ANTWERP, Belgium, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanduay, a popular Filipino rum, is the world's best-selling rum for four consecutive years. However, the brand is not as popular in Europe. Undoubtedly, this will soon change, as Tanduay also wants to put the award-winning rum on its map and has chosen Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg (collectively, Benelux) as the first countries for this European expansion. To achieve this, Tanduay has collaborated with Alcobrands, the biggest independent wine and spirit distributor in Benelux.

Tanduay Executive Vice President Kyle Tan, responsible for the company's international expansion, reported that this is the right time for them to introduce the brand in Europe, with Benelux as the perfect initial market and Alcobrands as the first European partner.

"The younger generation of spirits lovers is open to discovering new spirits from various countries, and we like to give them the taste of the Philippines through Tanduay," said Tan.

Nicolas Steelant, Brand Manager at Alcobrands, adds that Tanduay rum distinguishes itself from others with its special production process. The ingredient quality takes the lead in delivering the most flavorful rum possible. For example, the tropical Philippine "Heirloom" sugarcane is used, and this traditional variety is believed to have originally come from the sugarcane that Columbus introduced to the Caribbean. Tanduay sources its sugarcane came from the Bacolod and Panay regions of the Philippines, which are known for growing the highest quality sugarcane.

The company, which has been producing rum since 1854, is also known for its distinct distillation and blending process and having a Master Blender, the guardian of Tanduay's rum formulas, overseeing the quality of the rums before bottling and distribution.

The final part of the production process is their leading ageing process. This unique process is done in ex-bourbon barrels, providing an elegant, silky taste. Tanduay Asian Rum Silver is aged for five years and Tanduay Asian Rum Gold, even seven years." Tanduay Asian Rum Gold will become our headliner in the premium rum category and Tanduay Double Rum in the super premium segment," says Steelant. The latter is a blend of a 16-year-old and a 5-year-old rum aged together for two more years in an ex-bourbon barrel.

He also added that Tanduay would appeal to the market as a quality pouring rum, perfect for cocktails such as Manila libre and mojito. "The rum category is still growing in Benelux, especially the dark variants, which are on the rise. Sales were mainly driven by cocktails such as the Dark 'n Stormy, popular among the young generations. Tanduay rum's high-quality and premium packaging will also be attractive for customers in Benelux."

Alcobrands aims to be the most personal distributor of local and international spirits, wines, and premium mixers in Benelux and wants to continue to innovate as a player in the spirits market. As the first European distributor of the world's best-selling rum, the Belgian importer has achieved a true first.

"Our international partnerships have been crucial to our success in recent years. Through our partnership with Alcobrands, we look forward to further expanding our brand in Europe," according to Lucio Tan III, President and CEO of Tanduay.

Tanduay has been named the world's number one rum by Drinks International Magazine for four consecutive years and is known to many as Asia's "best-kept secret." The rum has recently become available not only in Antwerp, Brussels, Ghent, and Liège but also in Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Utrecht, and The Hague.

