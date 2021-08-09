DJ Sberbank: PDMR Shareholding

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: PDMR Shareholding 09-Aug-2021 / 15:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sberbank informs that its PDMR Herman Gref, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board Sberbank PJSC, made the transaction in Sberbank's debt instruments. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: PDMR H.Gref ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 119522 EQS News ID: 1225017 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225017&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)