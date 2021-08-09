Home Decor Market Size to Reach USD 622770 Million by 2027 at CAGR 2.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Decor Market is Segmented by Type (Home Furniture, Rugs, Bath Textiles, Bed Textiles, Kitchen and Dining Textiles, Tiles, Wood & Laminate Flooring, Vinyl & Rubber Flooring, Lighting, Others), by Application (Indoor, Outdoor, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Home & Interior Decor Category.

The global Home Decor market size is projected to reach USD 622770 Million by 2027, from USD 540760 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2021-2027

Major factors driving the growth of the Home Décor market are:

The home decor market has been gaining traction in emerging economies, owing to the rise in the affluent population.

An increase in environmental awareness among consumers has shifted their preference toward eco-friendly home decor products, which is a key growth factor of the global market

Furthermore, the growth of the worldwide home decor market has been propelled by a shift in consumer trends towards an urban lifestyle as a result of the increasing rate of urbanization. The adaptation of furniture and appliances to the new lifestyle necessitates the use of high-end, high-quality products.

The surge in demand for trending & unique furniture due to the rise of social media culture is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the home decor industry.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE HOME DECOR MARKET

The increasing rate of urbanization has spurred the home decor market growth by shifting customer preferences toward urban lifestyles. A change in lifestyle necessitates the right placement of furniture and furnishings, which should be of high quality. Furthermore, real estate expansion and development are likely to support the growth of the home decor market during the forecast period.

The popularity of buying home décor products online has expanded due to the increasing penetration of e-commerce and smart devices such as mobile phones and tablets with convenient payment and distribution possibilities. With varied home décor products, easy access to products as well as increased availability has spurred home decor market expansion.

In addition, the rise of the interior design business has opened the way for opulent and high-end home décor products that provide guests with a memorable experience. These opulent and high-end items contribute to spiritual and aesthetic enjoyment, as well as the sophistication of the household's residents. Consumer demand for home renovations after a given length of time is increasing, which increases the demand for various home décors products such as wooden or marble flooring, decorative lighting, and eco-friendly furniture. Thus the rise of the interior design business will in turn fuel the growth of the home decor market.

HOME DECOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS'

Based on application market share, the indoor application segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Indoor application refers to spaces within a home that are enclosed, such as a bedroom, living room, bathroom, kitchen, and other covered areas. Consumers have been motivated to invest in these products as trends toward creative and inventive décor and furniture have shifted.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative market. The United States home decor industry is witnessing the most growth, due to fast-changing lifestyles and an increase in the number of house possessions. The home decor products like furniture, textiles, and floor coverings that are used to enhance the living space are gaining more momentum.

Major Vendors in the Home Decor Market

Ikea

Philips

Suofeiya Home Collection

Springs Window Fashions

Zepter

Conair

Siemens

Hanssem

Samson

Oneida

