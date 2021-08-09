Hisamitsu America: Salonpas Launches Website for Healthcare Professionals - Product Samples, Clinical Study Information and more at SalonpasPro.com

FLORHAM PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Hisamitsu America, today, announces that Salonpas® the number one doctor-recommended brand of pain relief patches in the United States*, has launched SalonpasPro.com, a website exclusively for healthcare professionals.

SalonpasPro.com includes information on all Salonpas products as well as clinical studies and key opinion leader commentary. The new website also offers Samples and product support materials to healthcare professionals who register.

Salonpas® offers a full line of patch, cream, roll-on, gel and spray products that employ a variety of active ingredients, formulas, and technologies. Salonpas Patches include:

Salonpas Pain Relief Patch LARGE - The first FDA-approved OTC topical pain reliever that provides powerful relief for up to 12 hours and the only OTC patch indicated to treat mild and moderate pain.

Salonpas Pain Relieving Patch - Clinically proven to reduce pain severity and improve brief pain inventory (BPI) quality of life measures.

Salonpas Lidocaine Pain-Relieving Gel-Patch - The #1 selling OTC patch in the United States, which provides the maximum strength lidocaine without a prescription.

The Salonpas portfolio broadly provides temporary relief of minor aches and pains of muscles and joints associated with arthritis, simple backache, sprains, bruises and strains.

Product Samples, Clinical Studies, and Guidelines information

SalonpasPro.com offers samples, clinical studies, and guidelines information, all beneficial to medical professionals.

"Providing healthcare professionals with clinical evidence, product information and product samples, supports their treatment recommendation to patients who are suffering from pain. HCP recommendations ensure people in pain have access to safe and effective topical OTC analgesics," said John Incledon, President, Hisamitsu America, the marketers of Salonpas®, the world's number one OTC pain patch brand.

The trend of increasing recommendations for topical pain relievers follows an expanding set of guidance and recommendations from leading medical authorities. In guidance issued in August 2020, the American College of Physicians (ACP) and the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) recommend the use of topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) as first-line therapy for treating acute, non-low back pain from musculoskeletal injuries in outpatient settings. Earlier, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued guidance to clinicians to consider topical pain relievers as first-line therapy in response to the Opioid crisis.

Clinical Study Support and Expert Opinions

SalonpasPro.com also contains a number of clinical studies including a recent pain management study, titled, 'Personalized Pain Therapy: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Utilized to Predict Patient Response to OTC Topical Analgesics." It is based on data from the previously published RELIEF study which studied Salonpas Pain Relieving Patch and found that patients treated with Salonpas reported greater reductions in pain severity, better quality of life outcomes, and less usage of oral pain medicines than those patients who were not treated with Salonpas. This study is published in Anesthesia & Research, an international, peer-reviewed scientific journal. Healthcare professionals can access this study here.

Also, reprints of the Higashi study, which led to the first FDA approval for an OTC topical pain reliever can also be requested.

Medical professionals visiting the site can access a Q&A with Dr. Jeffrey Gudin, an esteemed pain management physician and Salonpas advisor who shares his insights.

"For over 80 years, Salonpas has delivered on our mission to improve people's quality of life through topical pain relief products," says Incledon. "Our family of patches, cream, roll-on, gel and spray are efficacious, readily available over-the-counter, safe and non-addictive. We call that 'Good Medicine.'"

About Hisamitsu America:

Hisamitsu America is the US division of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., founded in 1847, which has specialized in transdermal drug delivery system technology since the introduction of its Salonpas line of patches in 1934. The Salonpas® product line, which gained early acceptance in Asia and is now registered in over 30 countries, has pioneered the development of transdermal patches to relieve pain. Since 2010, Salonpas has become one of the fastest growing OTC brands in the USA. Salonpas became the most popular pain relief brand on Facebook in 2020. For more information, https://us.hisamitsu/.

