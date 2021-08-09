Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today it has mined 390.1549 ETH in calendar 2021 up to August 8th 2021.

"Bluesky" began mining Ethereum in February 2021 and has since markedly increased the company's focus on this virtual target on a continuing basis. Bitcoin has also remained a strong and ongoing mining focus and Bluesky has put into production newly acquired ASIC mining assets to ensure a diversified strategy of mining targets is maintained with a balanced approach.

Ben Gelfand, CEO stated: "We have always strategically positioned to maintain a differentiated approach in our mining efforts and with the acquisition and move to production of our new Pandaminers, we have reached a significant milestone in our overall mining efforts as we continue to deploy additional mixed mining assets with our signature staged approach for the growth of our business".

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale.

