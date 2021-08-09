Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya") announces that Dr. Quinton Hennigh has retired as a Director and Chairman of the Board to become Crescat Capital LLC's ("Crescat") full-time geologic and technical advisor. In addition, Kuya is pleased to announce that Christian Aramayo, M.Sc., C.Eng., has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and David Lewis, P.Geo, has been promoted to Exploration Director.

Kuya has entered into a Strategic Shareholder Agreement with Crescat under which Dr. Hennigh will continue to provide geologic expertise on exploration and development activities on Kuya's portfolio of projects.

Mr. David Stein, President and CEO of Kuya stated: "On behalf of the Board and management of Kuya, I'd like to take this opportunity to express our very sincere gratitude to Quinton for his valuable contribution to the Company and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors with Crescat."

"Kuya, under management of David Stein and his team, is well positioned to become a significant silver company over the coming years," commented Quinton Hennigh. "It has been a delight to be part of the formative beginning of the Company. With recent strong drill results from Bethania, Kuya is on track to lay out the path to production. Crescat looks forward to supporting the Company as it undertakes its ambitious plans."

Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colo. Crescat's mission is to grow and protect wealth over the long term by deploying tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat's goal is industry-leading absolute and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks. Crescat's investment process involves a mix of asset classes and strategies to assist with each client's unique needs and objectives, and includes global macro, long/short, large cap and precious metals funds.

Strengthening Kuya's Management Team

Kuya is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Aramayo, M.Sc., C.Eng., to Chief Operating Officer. Previously Christian was VP Operations of Kuya and co-founded the Company with President and CEO, David Stein, in 2017. Christian is an experienced engineer with broad project management experience in the mining industry. Previously, Christian has held senior engineering roles with Kinross Gold, and several engineering consulting firms. Christian has received an engineering degree (C.Eng.) in Civil Engineering (Minor in Math) from Pontificia Universidad Catolica in Peru, an M.Sc. in Decision Sciences (Math) from Manchester University, UK, an M.Sc. in Mineralogy and Metallurgy from TECSUP, Peru.

Kuya is also pleased to announce the appointment of David Lewis, P.Geo., to the position of Exploration Director. David has been working with Kuya since March 2021 as Exploration Manager for the Silver Kings project. He is a professional structural geologist with over 18 years' experience in geology and mineral exploration. He has a wide-ranging background in global mineral exploration, consulting, government and academia, with experience with the Ontario Geological Survey, First Cobalt, Hudbay Minerals, as well as several exploration-focused companies. David also teaches Rock Mechanics and Structural Geology at Fleming College in Ontario. He has a B.Sc. from the University of Saskatchewan and a M.Sc. from Laurentian University.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya is a Canadian-based silver-focused mining company that owns the Bethania Project, which includes the Bethania mine, located in Central Peru. The Bethania mine was in production until 2016, toll-milling its ore at various other concentrate plants in the region, the Company's plan is to implement an expansion and construct a concentrate plant at site before restarting operations. The Bethania mine produced silver-lead and zinc concentrates from the run of mine material, until being placed on care and maintenance due to market conditions and lack of working capital.

