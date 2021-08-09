Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm to Present at the Sidoti Microcap Conference on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced that management will be participating in the virtual Sidoti Microcap Conference taking place on August 18 and 19, 2021.

Cinedigm management will be hosting virtual one-to-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer & President, Cinedigm Networks, is scheduled to present as follows:

Sidoti Microcap Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time

Webcast Access: https://www.sidoti.com/conferences-events/virtual-microcap-conference-2-ee38l-rnn4l-39xjj

An archive of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website under the events section at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations

To request complimentary investor registration and virtual one-to-one meetings, please visit the Sidoti investor registration page here.

About Cinedigm

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

