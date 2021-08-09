Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
News-Alarm bei TAAT – Ausbruch und Rallye ausgelöst?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6VP ISIN: US04335A1051 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
09.08.21
16:06 Uhr
95,93 US-Dollar
+0,93
+0,98 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ARVINAS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARVINAS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.08.2021 | 15:40
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Insilico Medicine Announces an AI-driven PROTAC R&D Collaboration with Arvinas

HONG KONG, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine is proud to announce an R&D collaboration with Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN). This strategic partnership will involve Insilico Medicine's AI-augmented platforms and close cooperation between Arvinas' and Insilico Medicine's scientists on novel PROTACs. The collaboration will include the design of transformative treatment modalities for existing and next-generation targets; and demonstrate the impact of combining AI with one of the most significant breakthrough technologies in drug discovery - PROTACs.

Insilico Medicine Announces an AI-driven PROTAC R&D Collaboration with Arvinas

"Arvinas is the pioneer of PROTAC technology and a leader in protein degradation therapeutics. We look forward to collaborating with Arvinas in this innovative field and to building a lasting relationship," said Alex Zhavoronkov Ph.D., CEO of Insilico Medicine.

In July the company announced the completion of a $255 million round led by Warburg Pincus and joined by over 25 high-profile investors, and in August, it nominated the second preclinical candidate for kidney fibrosis.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine, an end-to-end artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company, is developing artificial intelligence platforms. These platforms use deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques for novel target discovery and the generation of novel molecular structures with desired properties. Insilico Medicine is developing breakthrough solutions to discover and develop innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and ageing-related diseases. Since its inception, Insilico Medicine has raised over $300 million from reputable financial, biotechnology, and information technology investors.

Website http://insilico.com/

Media Contact

For further information, images, or interviews, please contact pr@insilico.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1590789/Insilico_Medicine.jpg

ARVINAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.