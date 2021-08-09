DJ EQS-News: Dragon Victory (LYL) introduces strategic investors to transform to blockchain-related business

EQS-News / 09/08/2021 / 09:10 EST/EDT Dragon Victory (LYL) introduces strategic investors to transform to blockchain-related business August 9, 2021- Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL), a NASDAQ listed company, will formally transform its current business to blockchain-related . To support the business transformation, Dragon Victory has signed a consulting service agreement with Natural Selection Capital Holdings Limited and Mr. Ni Ming, in addition to the strategic investment agreement signed with LSQ Investment Fund and other strategic investors. Dragon Victory expects to develop the blockchain-related business with the help of the consultants who has rich resources and great insight in the area.Dragon Victory will raise no less than 7,000,000 US Dollar by issuing ordinary shares to the strategic investors. All funds raised will be used for business transformation.09/08/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

August 09, 2021 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT)